Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $99.97 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847,552 shares during the period. H&R Block accounts for 1.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.51% of H&R Block worth $99,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&R Block Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 684,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,943. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.