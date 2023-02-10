Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 203,189 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203,189 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,857,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,144,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,144,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,664 shares of company stock valued at $30,814,048.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.88. 151,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

