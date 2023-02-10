KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the January 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KBCSY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KBC Group from €69.00 ($74.19) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KBC Group from €59.90 ($64.41) to €61.00 ($65.59) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.
KBC Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. 56,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
Featured Stories
