Kellogg (NYSE:K) Announces Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.21-$4.29 EPS.

NYSE K traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,223,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

