Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the January 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Keppel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Keppel has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $11.70.
About Keppel
