KeyCorp Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $85.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,240 shares of company stock worth $1,010,327. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 148,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,685 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

