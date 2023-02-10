KeyCorp Boosts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $127.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $111.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 210,811 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,735,000. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,927,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,250,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

