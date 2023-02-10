KeyCorp Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $215.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $189.77 on Monday. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.04, a PEG ratio of 195.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Workday by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.