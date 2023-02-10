KeyCorp Comments on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $268.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.22. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $276.57.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,559 shares of company stock valued at $13,833,442 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

