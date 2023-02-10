KeyCorp Increases EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $26.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 252.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. EngageSmart has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $24.68.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

