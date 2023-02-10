KeyCorp Weighs in on Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.84 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after buying an additional 600,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 638,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 263,296 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

