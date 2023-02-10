Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.68 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.07 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.
Knowles Price Performance
KN traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $16.09. 2,407,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knowles (KN)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.