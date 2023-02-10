Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.68 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.07 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.

Knowles Price Performance

KN traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $16.09. 2,407,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Stories

