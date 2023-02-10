Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

