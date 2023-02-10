Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
