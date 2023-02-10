KonPay Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. One KonPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $112.75 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00434296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.75 or 0.28768559 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00450133 BTC.

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

