Korea Investment CORP Acquires 119,172 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,594,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,172 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $327,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 199.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after buying an additional 328,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 76,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,378,000 after buying an additional 53,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.06. 2,983,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

