Korea Investment CORP Acquires 339,646 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,411,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,646 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $189,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,013. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.