Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of S&P Global worth $152,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $362.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.93. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

