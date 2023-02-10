Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,675 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.32% of Motorola Solutions worth $121,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,550. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

