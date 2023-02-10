Korea Investment CORP Has $109.19 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Chubb worth $109,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.93. 468,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

