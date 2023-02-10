Korea Investment CORP Has $133.35 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,642 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Linde worth $133,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Linde by 1,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.67. 889,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.18. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

