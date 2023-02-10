Korea Investment CORP Has $217.98 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,981,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $217,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,471,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,856,480. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $245.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

