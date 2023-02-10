Korea Investment CORP Has $94.09 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,254 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $94,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $10.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.76. 2,542,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,237,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $411.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

