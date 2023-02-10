Korea Investment CORP Purchases 127,791 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,791 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $88,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.95. The stock had a trading volume of 746,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

