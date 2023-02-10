Korea Investment CORP Sells 30,351 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,351 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Salesforce worth $95,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Down 4.5 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,624. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

