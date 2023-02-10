Korea Investment CORP Sells 33,518 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,518 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $100,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.64. 808,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,306. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.