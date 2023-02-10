Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $715.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $728.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.42. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $810.05.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,924 shares of company stock worth $33,704,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

