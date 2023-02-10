Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CL King increased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

