Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.62. The stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $286.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

