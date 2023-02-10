Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.09. 133,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,282. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $286.35.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

