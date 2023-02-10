Lam Research (LRCX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2023 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $470.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $434.00 to $495.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $550.00.

1/23/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $390.00 to $440.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $475.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Lam Research had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/2/2023 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $16.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $499.52. 401,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,075. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $599.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

