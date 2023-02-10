Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lancashire Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 621 ($7.46) on Friday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.05). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 631.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 552.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 660 ($7.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.75) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 607.80 ($7.31).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

