LCX Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last Week (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. LCX has a total market cap of $79.01 million and $1.48 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LCX has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One LCX token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LCX Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

