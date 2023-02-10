Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.67. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 389,132 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412,653 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 338,435 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.