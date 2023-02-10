Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.67. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 389,132 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412,653 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 338,435 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.