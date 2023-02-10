Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 6,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,291. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.26. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

