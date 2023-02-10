Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $418.00 at Citigroup

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $402.00 to $418.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $332.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Linde by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 431,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.