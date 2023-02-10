Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $418.00 at Citigroup

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $402.00 to $418.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.
Linde Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $332.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Linde by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 431,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
About Linde
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Linde (LIN)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.