Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.15-$13.55 EPS.

Linde Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.74. The company had a trading volume of 343,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.18. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.13.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.