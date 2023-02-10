Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Linde by 199.8% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Linde by 7.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 138,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 32.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $331.44 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.61 and a 200-day moving average of $308.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

