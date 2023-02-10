Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.22 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $148.22 million and approximately $16.69 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008247 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,679,562 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.