Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.22 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $148.22 million and approximately $16.69 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012011 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004890 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008247 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003919 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001544 BTC.
Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,679,562 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
