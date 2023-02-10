Litecoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $196.07 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $196.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,423,075 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
