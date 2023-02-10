Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Bancreek Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 4.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LMT traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.00. 103,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.70. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
