Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.52. 811,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 755,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 758,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lottery.com during the second quarter worth $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lottery.com during the second quarter worth $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

