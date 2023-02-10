Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LYFT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

LYFT stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

