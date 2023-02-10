Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Down 71.7% in January

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Magna Gold Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MGLQF traded down C$0.00 on Friday, reaching C$0.02. 35,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,581. Magna Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.
Magna Gold Company Profile
