Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Down 71.7% in January

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Magna Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGLQF traded down C$0.00 on Friday, reaching C$0.02. 35,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,581. Magna Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

Magna Gold Company Profile

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

