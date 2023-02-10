Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Shares Down 0.3%

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. UBS Group cut Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 265 ($3.19) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 308 ($3.70) to GBX 321 ($3.86) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Man Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

