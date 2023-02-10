Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Cut by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,768 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $155,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 248.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $173.68 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.