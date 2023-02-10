Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MARZF remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Marston’s has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Marston’s Plc engages in the breweries and pubs business. Its pubs core formats include community pubs, signature pubs, and revere pubs. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

