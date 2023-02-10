Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455,798 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.46% of Marvell Technology worth $167,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $2,569,764. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

