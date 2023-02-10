Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 2,181 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $37,011.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mary Kathryn Riskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,999. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.72. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

