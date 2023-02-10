Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 40,462 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $161,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,884,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.3 %

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

