Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 69,056 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $147,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.43.

ZBRA opened at $316.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.30. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $489.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

